 Explore Pune This Sunday (August 3): Royal Wadas Heritage Walk And BFF Art Jam
Aakash SinghUpdated: Saturday, August 03, 2024, 04:23 PM IST
Shaniwar Wada | Gaurav Kadam

Pune is one of the most vibrant cities to spend a Sunday, and this one is no exception. With a variety of events and heritage walks planned, there's something exciting for everyone. Check out the list below and make the most of your Sunday by exploring all that the city has to offer.

1. Royal Wadas Heritage Walk: Experience Pune's rich history with a guided tour organised by Pune Heritage Walks (PHW). The Royal Wadas Heritage Walk takes you through some of the city's most iconic wadas, including Dixit Wada, Majumdar Wada, Lal Mahal, Nana Wada, Bhide Wada, Vishrambaug Wada, and more. Discover the architectural marvels and historical significance of these grand old residences as you immerse yourself in the city's vibrant heritage.

2. Bff Art Jam: Celebrate Friendship Day this Sunday with a fun and creative session at the BFF Art Jam. Enjoy quality time with your bestie at Mauji Cafe in Bhosale Nagar from 4pm to 6pm. Make a personalised card for your BFF while sipping on delicious coffee. Engage in heart-to-heart conversations, gossip over snacks, participate in fun activities, and create a unique art piece together. Don't miss this chance to bond and make lasting memories with your best friend.

- Compiled by WeAreChompions

