'Exercise Topchi 2026': Nashik's Deolali Range Reverberates With Artillery Regiment's Firepower Display - PHOTOS |

Nashik: The Indian Army's Artillery Regiment showcased its destructive capabilities at the Deolali Field Firing Range in Nashik district. The earth-shattering firing during the annual 'Exercise Topchi 2026', held on Wednesday (January 21), reverberated throughout the area.

'Exercise Topchi 2026': Nashik's Deolali Range Reverberates With Artillery Regiment's Firepower Display - PHOTOS |

'Exercise Topchi 2026': Nashik's Deolali Range Reverberates With Artillery Regiment's Firepower Display - PHOTOS |

The exercise demonstrated the formidable integration of cannons, mortars, rockets, and drones. Long-range weapons rained fire from the sky, coordinated with ground-based explosions using modern surveillance technology. The exercise proved that these weapons can neutralize enemy positions in a matter of seconds.

'Exercise Topchi 2026': Nashik's Deolali Range Reverberates With Artillery Regiment's Firepower Display - PHOTOS |

The K-9 Vajra self-propelled gun displayed its immense power during the exercise. The M777 Ultra Light Howitzer also fired continuously, its roar audible for kilometers around. The old and reliable Bofors guns also proved their continued utility. The indigenous 'Dhanush' gun surprised everyone with its accuracy.

These modern weapons can be used in any weather and in challenging terrains. Many of the weapons used in this exercise were also part of 'Operation Sindoor', which was frequently mentioned in the commentary.

'Exercise Topchi 2026': Nashik's Deolali Range Reverberates With Artillery Regiment's Firepower Display - PHOTOS |

This year's 'Exercise Topchi' had several unique features. For the first time, 'Gun Dates' from the Border Security Force (BSF) participated. Indian Navy personnel also joined the exercise with their modern drones.

This demonstrates the increasing coordination between different branches of the armed forces. Soldiers from the Parachute Regiment showcased aerial surveillance using paramotors and hang-gliders.

This coordination between aerial observation and ground attacks indicates new strategies for future warfare. The K-9 Vajra and Pinaka rocket system plays a crucial role in destrying enemy bases. These weapons were demonstrated on the Deolali grounds.

'Exercise Topchi 2026': Nashik's Deolali Range Reverberates With Artillery Regiment's Firepower Display - PHOTOS |

Lieutenant General Navneet Singh Sarna, Commandant of the School of Artillery, called this exercise a measure of professional excellence. He said, "India is now becoming self-reliant in defense manufacturing. The Pinaka multi-rocket launcher and indigenous field guns are excellent examples of this. India has now significantly reduced its dependence on other countries. These weapons are technologically advanced compared to those of developed countries worldwide."

This exercise also provided valuable lessons for foreign defense officers and students. India's growing military strength is a strong guarantee of global peace.

Read Also BJP To Dominate Nashik Civic Body's Standing Committee With 10 Of 16 Seats

In today's times, artillery is not limited to just firing. Now, the use of artificial intelligence and real-time data has increased. In 'Exercise Topchi', for the first time, precise target location was determined by drones, and the rocket system hit the target instantly. This is a major achievement for India in the direction of 'smart warfare'.