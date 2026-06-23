Enthusiastic Partner-Finding Event For Widowers & Widows Under Nashik Zilla Parishad’s ‘Navchetana Abhiyan’ | Sourced

Nashik: A state-level, free, inter-caste partner-finding (matchmaking) event for single men and women, including widowers, widows, those separated from their spouses, and divorcees, was held with great enthusiasm on Sunday (June 21) under the Nashik Zilla Parishad’s ‘Navchetana Abhiyan’ (New Awakening Campaign). The event took place at the new Zilla Parishad building near ABB Circle on Trimbakeshwar Road.

Initiated by Chief Executive Officer Omkar Pawar, the programme received an overwhelming response with the cooperation of all Zilla Parishad officers and staff. Single men and women from various districts across the state participated in the event and interacted with potential partners.

Appreciation From MLA Devyani Farande…

MLA Devyani Farande attended the event as the chief guest. While commending this social initiative by the Zilla Parishad, she stated, “Such initiatives are essential to provide single men and women in society with an opportunity for a new life. Through the ‘Navchetana Abhiyan', the Nashik Zilla Parishad is undertaking socially conscious and public-welfare work. This initiative is a catalyst for social transformation.”

Chief Executive Officer Omkar Pawar stated, 'This is the second matchmaking event held under the "Navchetana Abhiyan".' The primary objective of this initiative is to provide widowers, widows, separated individuals, and divorcees with the opportunity to remarry with dignity. The Nashik Zilla Parishad is the first institution in the state to implement such an innovative social initiative.”

Initiative Instils Hope…

Among those present were Additional Chief Executive Officer Pratibha Sangamnere, District Programme Officer (Women and Child Development) Pratap Patil, Deputy Chief Executive Officer (Gram Panchayat) Dr Varsha Phadol, and Samajratna Nanjibhai Thakkar Thanawala.

Ashok Kute, State Representative of the ‘Sau Ekal Mahila Samiti’, read out the profiles of prospective brides and grooms. Trilok Bhamare anchored the event. Couples who had married through previous programmes shared their experiences. The participating single men and women expressed their gratitude to the Zilla Parishad.

This initiative has instilled hope for a new life among single individuals in the community and has further strengthened the Zilla Parishad’s ‘Navchetana Abhiyan’.