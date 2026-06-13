'Enough Water For Everyone': Maharashtra Dy CM Sunetra Pawar Defends Pune's Water Cut Decision | Sourced

Pune: With rainfall remaining below normal this year due to the impact of El Niño, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to implement water cuts to conserve water.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar, however, assured citizens on Friday that efforts are being made to ensure they do not face any inconvenience.

Speaking to reporters after a meeting at Vidhan Bhavan on Friday, Pawar said the civic administration has started taking steps for water conservation as a precautionary measure.

She said the water cuts are necessary because of low rainfall but added that the administration is working to ensure every citizen receives sufficient water.

Pawar also spoke about the damage caused to agriculture by unseasonal rains in the district last month. She said officials were instructed to inspect the affected areas and carry out panchnamas.

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The assessment report has been submitted to the state government.

She assured that financial assistance will be provided to farmers based on the report. Pawar further said that preparations for the Kharif season are underway and that fertilisers and seeds are being made available to farmers through the online system.

The Agriculture Department has made proper plans to support farmers during the sowing season, she added.