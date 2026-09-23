Eminent Songs Of Dev Anand, Rajesh Khanna, Amitabh Bachchan & Rishi Kapoor Leave Music Lovers Spellbound | Sourced

Pune: A special musical event titled The Four Superstars was organised at the Yashwantrao Chavan Natyagruh as part of the 38th Pune Festival. The evening featured hit melodies picturised on legendary actors Dev Anand, Rajesh Khanna, Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor. The audience enjoyed the performance and responded with enthusiasm.

Popular evergreen tracks including Johny Mera Naam, Agar Tum Na Hote, O Saathi Re, Hum Ne Tum Ko Dekha, Chhup Gaye Sare, Tere Chehre Se Nazar, Bachna Ae Haseeno, Gaata Rahe Mera Dil, O Mere Dil Ke Chain, Chala Jaata Hoon, Dafliwale, Jeevan Ke Har Mod Pe, Parda Hai Parda, Ek Haseena Thi, Pyar Hamen Kis Mod Pe, Jai Jai Shiv Shankar, O Mere Raja, Salaam-E-Ishq, Mere Sapno Ki Rani, Zindagi Ek Safar, Yaari Hai Imaan, Don, Pardesiya and Dostana were performed. These classics revived memories of Hindi cinema's golden era and captivated the audience.

During the event, participating artistes were felicitated by Pune Festival president Krishnakumar Goyal. Key dignitaries present included Chief Cultural Programme Coordinator Satish Desai and trustees Mohan Tillu, Shrikant Kamble, Atul Gonjari and Sachin Adekar.

Lead singers Tejaswini Pahuja, Himmat Pandya, Chandrashekhar Mahamuni and Radhika Atre delivered vocal performances. Instrumental accompaniment was provided by Anil Karmarkar, Aman Sayyad, Asif Khan, Nandu David, Harshad Ganbote, Sham Chandan and Swayam Sonawane. The orchestra direction and guitar were handled by Mukesh Dedhia, while Mahesh Gaikwad anchored the programme.