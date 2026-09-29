Ellora Highway Closed To Heavy Vehicles For 6 Months | Representative image

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Under the development plan for Ellora (Taluka Khultabad), construction of an underpass is set to commence on State Highway No. 216 (Khultabad Junction to Ellora) in front of the Shri Grishneshwar Temple. Due to the excavation and structural work involved, as well as public safety considerations, it is not feasible to allow heavy vehicle traffic on this route. Consequently, orders have been issued to suspend heavy vehicle traffic on this road until March 29, 2027.

To prevent traffic congestion and accidents during this period, heavy and oversized vehicles have been diverted via the following alternative routes.

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Heavy vehicles travelling from Kannad towards Ellora–Khultabad–Daulatabad–Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar will proceed towards Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar via the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar–Sharanapur Phata–Maliwada–Varasadi–Kasabkheda Phata route. Additionally, light vehicles belonging to devotees visiting Khultabad and the Shri Grishneshwar Temple will be permitted to travel up to Mahavir Chowk in Verul, after which they can proceed towards Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar via the Khultabad–Daulatabad route.

Heavy vehicles heading towards Phulambri–Khultabad–Verul–Kannad will be diverted towards Kannad and Chalisgaon via the alternative route: Phulambri–Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar–Sharanapur Phata–Maliwada–Varasadi–Kasabkheda Phata–Ellora.

Additionally, traffic coming from Kannad–Chalisgaon towards Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar will be diverted via the Kannad–Verul–Kasabkheda Phata–Varasadi–Maliwada–Sharanapur Phata route. Light vehicles belonging to devotees visiting Ellora will be able to proceed towards Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar via the Verul–Kasabkheda Phata route.

Meanwhile, the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Rural Police have appealed to motorists to use alternative routes during the specified period, adhere to traffic rules, and cooperate with the police to ensure smooth traffic flow.