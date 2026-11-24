Education Officers Held Liable For Salary Recovery In Beed Teacher Recruitment Scam | Representational Image (AI-generated)

Beed: In a major crackdown on the teacher recruitment and salary scam in Beed district, the State Education Department has placed the responsibility for recovering salaries drawn by 73 teachers whose services were terminated on the Education Officers concerned.

Additionally, the Divisional Deputy Director of Education has recommended that the State Education Commissioner initiate a departmental inquiry against the then Education Officers for granting irregular individual approvals.

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Divisional Deputy Director of Education Kailas Datkhil issued the orders following investigations into appointments and individual approvals granted despite the absence of sanctioned or vacant posts.

The department had previously terminated the services of 73 teachers, including seven from the primary section and 66 from the secondary section, after investigations uncovered the use of forged documents, irregularities in staff approval records (sanch manyata) and inflated student enrolment figures using fictitious students.

According to the official order, the Education Officers will be held accountable for recovering the salaries disbursed between Nov 13, 2019, and Feb 9, 2024. The department ordered the recovery after investigations established that the appointments were granted with retrospective effect and that the teachers concerned were not working regularly.

Investigations further established that the individual approvals granted by the then Education Officers at the time of recruitment were irregular, as no valid posts were available. Consequently, the Divisional Deputy Director of Education submitted a formal recommendation for a departmental inquiry against those officials to the Education Commissioner in Pune.

The department forwarded copies of the order to the Commissioner of Education, Maharashtra State, Pune, and the Director of Education (Secondary and Higher Secondary), Pune, for information. It also directed the Beed Zilla Parishad Education Officer (Secondary), school headmasters and other authorities concerned to initiate necessary action.