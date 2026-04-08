Edible Oil Prices Rise By ₹10–₹15 Per Litre In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar | Representational Image

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A sharp rise in edible oil prices has put pressure on household budgets, with rates increasing by Rs 10 to Rs 15 per litre in recent weeks. The hike is linked to global tensions, which have affected the cost of imported oil.

Homemakers across the city are feeling the impact as daily expenses continue to rise. Imported sunflower oil now costs around Rs 185 per litre, up from Rs 170. Soybean oil is selling at about Rs 160 per litre, while sarki oil has reached Rs 150 per litre. Palm oil has also become costlier, with a rise of Rs 5, and is now priced at around Rs 115 per litre. Groundnut oil remains among the most expensive, selling between Rs 195 and Rs 200 per litre.

Amid these rising prices, there is some relief for consumers. Locally produced kardi oil has become cheaper in the market. Its price has dropped by nearly Rs 40 per litre. Earlier sold at Rs 325 per litre, it is now available between Rs 285 and Rs 295 per litre.

Traders say this drop is due to the good production of kardi seeds this year. Increased supply has helped bring down prices after nearly four years. Local oil trader Jaggannath Bassaiye said the market has seen a steady fall in kardi oil rates due to higher output.

He added that prices may fall further by Rs 25 to Rs 30 in the coming days if supply remains stable.