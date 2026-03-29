ED Likely To Probe Kharat As SIT Uncovers Hawala Racket Handling Politicians' Black Money | Sourced

Nashik: The noose around self-styled godman Ashok Kharat is likely to tighten further, with the possibility of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) entering the probe alongside the SIT. As investigators dig deeper into financial irregularities, the ED is expected to examine Kharat’s monetary transactions.



Preliminary findings of the SIT have revealed several shocking details. Kharat is suspected to have handled a large-scale hawala racket and an illegal money-lending business involving transactions worth crores of rupees. He allegedly collected black money from senior officials, businessmen, industrialists, and politicians within his network and lent it at interest. There are also indications that he facilitated the movement of hundreds of crores domestically and internationally through hawala channels.



Given the suspected scale of these financial irregularities, the ED is likely to assume control of the investigation. A detailed report on Kharat’s financial dealings is expected to be submitted to the agency, following which it may assume control of the probe.





So far, a total of 10 cases have been registered against Kharat, eight related to sexual assault and two to fraud. The SIT is currently working to gather strong evidence against him.



Meanwhile, Kharat’s office at Canada Corner has been thoroughly searched for the third consecutive day. Investigators found that the cabin was fitted with extremely dark, high-quality tinted glass to prevent visibility from outside. This allowed him to allegedly carry out sexual exploitation of women inside the cabin even when there was a crowd outside. The unusually high-grade glass used throughout the office reportedly left the investigation team surprised.