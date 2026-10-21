Dussehra Celebrated With Grandeur In Srinagar, Highlights Communal Harmony | Sourced

Srinagar/Pune: The Kashmiri Pandit Sangharsh Samiti, in association with the Punit Balan Group, celebrated Dussehra with enthusiasm at Sher-i-Kashmir Stadium in Srinagar on Oct 20. The event brought together people from different walks of life, including Kashmiri Pandits, Muslims, Hindus, Sikhs and representatives of various political parties.

The celebration, marking the victory of good over evil, highlighted Kashmir's traditions of mutual respect, communal harmony and peaceful coexistence. The participation of people across religious, cultural and political lines reflected the Valley's shared heritage and bonds of unity.

Punit Balan, President of the Punit Balan Group, extended logistical support for organising the celebrations.

The Kashmiri Pandit Sangharsh Samiti expressed gratitude to the Srinagar District Administration, Srinagar Police, Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA) for providing the venue and staff, Srinagar Municipal Corporation, Traffic Police, Fire and Emergency Services and other departments and personnel for their cooperation and support.

The Samiti also thanked the volunteers and participants who contributed to the event.

The celebration highlighted Kashmir's pluralistic ethos, bringing together people of different faiths to celebrate one another's traditions. The message of Dussehra, symbolising the triumph of good over evil, emphasised compassion, mutual respect and unity.

The Kashmiri Pandit Sangharsh Samiti said such collective celebrations were essential to strengthening inter-community bonds and creating an atmosphere in which Kashmir's diverse religious and cultural traditions could flourish together.

Speaking on the occasion, Balan expressed happiness over the participation of people from different communities in the celebrations.

"Seeing citizens from different religions and communities come together through the celebration of Dussehra in Kashmir is a matter of great joy and pride. Festivals are not merely symbols of religious traditions; they are also a powerful medium for bringing people together and strengthening mutual trust within society.

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"It is a matter of satisfaction to have been able to support such initiatives that preserve Kashmir's rich cultural heritage, social harmony and spirit of brotherhood. Though our religions, languages and cultures may differ, the thread of humanity binds us all together.

"Such festivals play a significant role in building a society that embraces unity in diversity and respects one another. It is my hope that the spirit of peace, brotherhood and coexistence grows stronger in Kashmir," Balan said.