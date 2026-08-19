Dubai-Based Man Goes Missing After Landing At Pune Airport | Sourced

Pune: A man working in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has reportedly gone missing after landing at Pune Airport while travelling to Delhi. His brother has approached the Viman Nagar police, seeking help in tracing him, officials said on Wednesday.

According to the complaint filed by his brother, Mohammed Faisal, a resident of Mohalla Kotra in Sherkot taluka of Bijnor district, his brother Mohammed Afzal was working in the UAE. Afzal had booked a ticket to travel to Delhi on an Air India Express flight, IX-284, on July 30. The flight was scheduled to reach Delhi at around 11.15pm.

However, Afzal did not reach Delhi, raising concerns among his family members. While trying to track his whereabouts, the family reportedly learnt that he had landed at Pune Airport. Despite making inquiries at the airport and contacting relatives and other known places, the family could not locate him.

Afzal's mobile phone number has also been provided to the police as part of the complaint. The family has requested the police to conduct an immediate investigation and trace his whereabouts.

A missing person complaint was lodged at Viman Nagar Police Station on August 2. Police have initiated efforts to trace Afzal and ascertain the circumstances surrounding his disappearance.