DSK depositor commits suicide citing investment loss

Pune: A 60-year-old auto-rickshaw driver, who had invested in developer DS Kulkarni's fixed deposit scheme, allegedly committed suicide at his residence in Pune in the early hours of Friday, police said. Mundhwa resident Tanaji Ganapat Korake allegedly hung himself from the ceiling at his home, an official of Mundhwa police station said.

The deceased left a couple of suicide notes and in one of them, he has alleged he did not get Rs4 lakh that he had invested in DSK's fixed deposit scheme, the official said. According to the note, the deceased needed the money for his fourth daughter's wedding and the court case against DSK dragging on, he said. In the note, the deceased held DSK responsible for his suicide and sought a case against him. A case of accidental death has been registered in this regard, the official said.

DSK and some of his family members are lodged in Yerwada Jail in Pune since 2017 for cheating hundreds of depositors worth several thousand crores.