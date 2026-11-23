Drought Relief: Over ₹309 Crore Credited To 6.18 Lakh Farmers In Beed District | Representative image (AI-generated)

Beed: Beed district has made significant progress in the distribution of drought relief, with financial assistance reaching several lakh distressed farmers, according to an official press release.

According to data available on Nov 20, 2026, a total of 6,21,376 farmers in the district were approved for relief. Of these, ₹309.11 crore has been credited directly to the bank accounts of 6,18,218 farmers. Nearly 99.5% of the approved beneficiaries have received the aid.

The administration is providing advance assistance of ₹5,000 to eligible farmers to help them meet their daily needs in the wake of kharif crop losses, fodder shortages and drinking water scarcity.

Under the guidance of District Collector Vivek Johnson, the administration is making coordinated efforts to speed up the process and ensure transparency so that technical issues do not deprive any farmer of the benefit.

Additional Collector Harish Dharmik, Resident Deputy Collector Shivkumar Swami and Sub-Divisional Officer Kavita Jadhav are reviewing the work along with revenue officials. Field officials are focusing on verifying records, completing approved cases, rectifying bank account errors and following up on pending cases.

Along with financial aid, the administration is prioritising drinking water supply, fodder for cattle, employment generation, water conservation works and efforts to tackle water scarcity through public participation.

Beed Tahsildar Chandrakant Shelke is visiting villages to understand the problems faced by rural residents, disseminate information about government schemes and encourage citizens who come forward with a spirit of social responsibility.

As part of these efforts, local youth Navnath Tandale launched a free tanker water supply initiative for villagers at Hingani Khurd. Shelke inaugurated the initiative. Considering the hardships faced by women and other residents due to water scarcity, Navnath decided to supply water free of cost as part of his social responsibility.

Amol Tandale also extended support to the initiative. He temporarily stopped supplying water to his sugarcane crop and made water available free of cost for two hours to fill the tanker. He also expressed his willingness to provide more water to the village after the sugarcane harvest.

Appreciating the initiative at Hingani Khurd, Shelke appealed to citizens with adequate resources, youngsters, farmers and owners of wells and borewells in other villages across the talukas to come forward with a spirit of social responsibility. He said the revenue administration would support such initiatives and directed circle officers and field officials to visit villages and encourage citizens willing to help through public participation.

Through the combined efforts of the government, administration and society, the district is striving to reduce the impact of drought.