Drought Relief: 2.96 Lakh Marathwada University Students Benefit From Fee Waiver

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (BAMU) | File Photo

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A total of 2,96,114 students appearing for undergraduate and postgraduate examinations at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University have benefited from an examination fee waiver. Furthermore, fees paid by 25,074 students across 51 colleges have been refunded. The process was facilitated by keeping the university office operational during the Diwali holidays, said Dr BN Dole, Director of the Board of Examinations and Evaluation.

The decision to waive examination fees in the wake of the drought has been effectively implemented. A task force at the university level, along with the Examination Department, has worked to ensure that no student is deprived of the opportunity to take their examinations.

Under the guidance of Vice-Chancellor Dr Vijay Phulari, the examination schedule was finalised and evaluation centres were established. The Examination Department made every effort to ensure that the examinations were conducted transparently. Additionally, a task force operating under the chairmanship of Pro-Vice-Chancellor Dr Pravin Vakte also worked towards this objective. The examinations, which commenced on October 27, cover a total of 14 degree programmes, including B.A., B.Sc. and B.Com. Examinations for all professional and postgraduate courses will begin on November 21.

In this context, the State’s Minister for Higher and Technical Education, Chandrakant Patil, convened a meeting with the vice-chancellors and statutory officers of all universities. He directed them to ensure that students receive the benefit of the examination fee waivers announced by the State Government following the declaration of a drought. Furthermore, the Director of Higher Education, Dr Shailendra Deolankar, issued periodic instructions and circulars mandating the immediate implementation of the fee waiver decision.

During the Diwali holidays, the coordination section of the Examination Department remained operational on November 6 and 7. A total of 25,074 students from 51 colleges had paid examination fees amounting to ₹1,88,33,761. Of this amount, 34 colleges collected cheques worth ₹1,36,44,756 during the Diwali break. Dr Dole has instructed the respective colleges to refund these fees to the students immediately. Dr Vishnu Karhale, Deputy Registrar of the Examination Coordination Section, along with staff members Rajendra Gangurde, Mahendra Paithane, Haridas Khude and others, is working towards this.