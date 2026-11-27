Drone Flying Banned In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar From Nov 27 | File Pic (Representative Image)

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: To maintain law and order in the city and prevent the potential misuse of drones and other aerial devices by terrorist or anti-national elements, Police Commissioner Pravin Pawar has issued a prohibitory order within the jurisdiction of the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Police Commissionerate.

The order bans the operation of drones, as well as remote-controlled micro-light aircraft, paragliders, paramotors, hang gliders and hot air balloons.

The order, issued under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, will remain in effect from November 27, 2026, to January 27, 2027.

Aerial surveillance operations conducted by the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Police, as well as operations carried out with the special permission of the Police Commissioner, are exempted from the order.

Those who violate the order will face penal action under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023. Citizens have been urged to comply with the order and cooperate with the police administration.

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₹58,000 Stolen From Shop

A thief stole ₹58,000 in cash kept in a drawer inside a shop cabin at Khatod Complex in the Nirala Bazar area. The theft was discovered on the morning of November 25.

Jivankumar Badrinarayan Soni (53), a resident of Shivshakti Colony, has been working for Shyam Shrinivas Khatod for the past 20 years. He manages the accounts and operations of Login Printers (Shops 1 and 2) and a study centre located in the Khatod Complex at Nirala Bazar.

On November 24, he counted ₹58,000, the proceeds from the day's business, and placed the amount in a drawer in his cabin. At 9 p.m., he closed the shop and left the key at the study centre.

On November 25, a friend informed Khatod over the phone that the shop's shutter appeared to be open and the lock had been thrown aside.