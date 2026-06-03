Driver Seriously Injured After Car Crashes Into Parked Truck In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A car driver was seriously injured after his vehicle crashed into a parked truck near A.S. Club at Link Road Chowk in the early hours of Tuesday.

The accident took place at around 3 am. The injured driver has been identified as Mukhtar Musa Shaikh, a resident of Singi in Gangapur taluka.

According to police, Mukhtar was travelling from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar towards Waluj in his car when the accident occurred. Preliminary information suggests that the car's brakes failed, causing the driver to lose control of the vehicle.

The car then rammed into a truck that had been parked along the roadside near Link Road Chowk. The truck, driven by Sanjay Bhakar, was travelling from Sillod towards Pune-Ranjangaon. Bhakar had stopped the vehicle and was checking its tyres when the accident took place.

The impact of the collision severely damaged the car and left Mukhtar seriously injured. Local residents rushed to the spot, rescued him from the vehicle and shifted him to a private hospital for treatment.

Fortunately, the truck driver was not injured in the incident.

Police said an investigation is being conducted to ascertain the exact cause of the accident. No case had been registered till late Tuesday.