 Drishyam-Inspired Murder Mystery Resolved In Pune: Accused Took Victim's Mobile To Goa, Staged Fake Fire Suggesting Body Burning
Drishyam-Inspired Murder Mystery Resolved In Pune: Accused Took Victim's Mobile To Goa, Staged Fake Fire Suggesting Body Burning

The victim was kidnapped, strangled with a wire inside the vehicle in which he was abducted.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Tuesday, March 26, 2024, 06:05 PM IST
Drishyam-Inspired Murder Mystery Resolved In Pune: Accused Took Victim's Mobile To Goa, Staged Fake Fire Suggesting Body Burning

In a shocking incident reminiscent of the movie 'Drishyam', a young man was killed after he posted an Instagram story featuring the dead body of the accused's brother. The Chakan and Mhalunge police have made arrests in parallel investigations into this case. The victim, identified as 18-year-old Aditya Yuvraj Bhangre, was kidnapped and murdered, and his body was partially cremated in a forest on the Maharashtra-Gujarat border.

Fortunately, the police have cracked the case, with Amar Namdev being arrested. However, the main mastermind remains at large and is currently being pursued by law enforcement.

During their investigation into a shooting incident in the Chakan area, the accused Amar Namdev was apprehended. Further interrogation led to the revelation that the accused Rahul Pawar's brother, Ritesh Pawar, had been murdered three months prior. Aditya Bhangre had posted the face of Ritesh, whose body was found, in the Instagram story.

Pune: 19-Year-Old Boy Arrested For Circulating Nude Videos Of City-Based Minor Girl
Suspecting the involvement of Aditya Bhangre's acquaintances in Ritesh's murder, the accused, including Rahul Pawar and Amar Namdev, allegedly abducted Aditya. He was later strangled with a wire inside the vehicle in which he was abducted.

Staged fire to mislead cops

To mislead the police, the absconding accused took Aditya's mobile phone to Goa and staged a fire at an isolated location in Nimgaon, Khed taluka, suggesting Aditya’s body had been burned there. However, through diligent investigation by Amar Namdeo, it was revealed that Aditya's body had been burnt in the mountains on the Maharashtra-Gujarat border.

While Amar Namdev has been arrested in connection with the case, the main mastermind, Rahul Pawar, and his accomplices remain at large, with the police actively searching for them. The joint efforts of the Mhalunge and Chakan police have resulted in this significant breakthrough.

