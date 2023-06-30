DRDO Scientist Espionage Case: Kulrulkar Denies Consent For Polygraph Tests, Chargesheet Submitted by ATS | File

In the ongoing case against the DRDO scientist Pradeep Kurulkar, Maharashtra Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) had requested permission for a polygraph test and voice layer and psychological analysis. However, Kurulkar's lawyer, Rhishikesh Ganu, has argued against conducting these tests, citing a potential violation of his client's fundamental rights as guaranteed under articles 20 and 21 of the Constitution of India. As developments unfold, the court's ruling on July 7 is expected to determine the next course of the action for ATS.

Chargesheet Submitted by ATS

Meanwhile, the ATS has submitted its chargesheet before a special court in Pune, detailing the allegations against Pradeep Kurulkar in an espionage case allegedly linked to a Pakistani intelligence operative. Kurulkar, who held a directorial position at one of the DRDO labs in Pune, was arrested on May 3 by the Maharashtra police's Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on charges of providing confidential information to a Pakistani agent.

According to the ATS official, the scientist was allegedly in communication with an agent of a "Pakistan Intelligence Operative" through WhatsApp and video calls, suggesting a case of honeytrap. Following his arrest, an offense under the relevant sections of the Official Secrets Act was registered against Kurulkar.

Read Also Pune: A Minor Girl Sexually Assaulted By A Young Teenage Boy In School