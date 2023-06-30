 DRDO Scientist Espionage Case: Kulrulkar Denies Consent For Polygraph Tests, Chargesheet Submitted by ATS
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneDRDO Scientist Espionage Case: Kulrulkar Denies Consent For Polygraph Tests, Chargesheet Submitted by ATS

DRDO Scientist Espionage Case: Kulrulkar Denies Consent For Polygraph Tests, Chargesheet Submitted by ATS

Kurulkar's lawyer, Rhishikesh Ganu, has argued against conducting these tests, citing a potential violation of his client's fundamental rights as guaranteed under articles 20 and 21 of the Constitution of India.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, June 30, 2023, 09:58 PM IST
article-image
DRDO Scientist Espionage Case: Kulrulkar Denies Consent For Polygraph Tests, Chargesheet Submitted by ATS | File

In the ongoing case against the DRDO scientist Pradeep Kurulkar, Maharashtra Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) had requested permission for a polygraph test and voice layer and psychological analysis. However, Kurulkar's lawyer, Rhishikesh Ganu, has argued against conducting these tests, citing a potential violation of his client's fundamental rights as guaranteed under articles 20 and 21 of the Constitution of India. As developments unfold, the court's ruling on July 7 is expected to determine the next course of the action for ATS.

Chargesheet Submitted by ATS

Meanwhile, the ATS has submitted its chargesheet before a special court in Pune, detailing the allegations against Pradeep Kurulkar in an espionage case allegedly linked to a Pakistani intelligence operative. Kurulkar, who held a directorial position at one of the DRDO labs in Pune, was arrested on May 3 by the Maharashtra police's Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on charges of providing confidential information to a Pakistani agent.

According to the ATS official, the scientist was allegedly in communication with an agent of a "Pakistan Intelligence Operative" through WhatsApp and video calls, suggesting a case of honeytrap. Following his arrest, an offense under the relevant sections of the Official Secrets Act was registered against Kurulkar.

Read Also
Pune: A Minor Girl Sexually Assaulted By A Young Teenage Boy In School
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

DRDO Scientist Espionage Case: Kulrulkar Denies Consent For Polygraph Tests, Chargesheet Submitted...

DRDO Scientist Espionage Case: Kulrulkar Denies Consent For Polygraph Tests, Chargesheet Submitted...

Viral Video: Security Personnel Sprays Water On Sleeping Passengers At Pune Station, Sparks...

Viral Video: Security Personnel Sprays Water On Sleeping Passengers At Pune Station, Sparks...

Pune: Suryadatta Group Organizes Free Maha Arogya Camp

Pune: Suryadatta Group Organizes Free Maha Arogya Camp

Varkari Wrestlers Shine at Pandharpur: Baliram Bahirwar, Sakharam Najan, And Bhaskar Kadam Claim...

Varkari Wrestlers Shine at Pandharpur: Baliram Bahirwar, Sakharam Najan, And Bhaskar Kadam Claim...

Traffic Chaos at Chandani Chowk as Tempo Overturns, Causes Gridlock

Traffic Chaos at Chandani Chowk as Tempo Overturns, Causes Gridlock