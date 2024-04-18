 Dr Sanjay Upadhyay Elected President Of Marathi Bhashik Mandal Toronto's 36th Marathi Sahitya Sammelan
Despite being located abroad, this mandal has been operational for the last 50 years, marking its status as the first Marathi mandal in North America

Aakash SinghUpdated: Thursday, April 18, 2024, 05:26 PM IST
The 36th Marathi Sahitya Sammelan, organised by the Marathi Bhashik Mandal in Toronto, Canada, will be held on April 21. Dr Sanjay Upadhyay, the presenter of 'Mann Kara Re Prasanna', has been elected unopposed for the position of Honorary President (External) of this event. Chandrasekhar Marathe, a senior member of the board and resident of Canada currently visiting Pune, shared this information during a press conference.

Despite being located abroad, this mandal has been operational for the last 50 years, marking its status as the first Marathi mandal in North America. Additionally, a Marathi school has been running for the past 50 years under its auspices.

Meanwhile, the sammelan will feature various programmes including poetry readings, drama performances, storytelling, and speeches on literary topics. Towards the end of the meeting, there will be a literary chat and question-and-answer session on the topic of 'Marathi language status - in the country and abroad' with Upadhyay, informed chairman of the board Rishikesh Ranade and secretary Sangram Patil.

