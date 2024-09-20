Dr PD Patil Honoured With Lifetime Achievement Award At 36th Pune Festival 2024 | Sourced

Dr DY Patil Vidyapeeth's Chancellor, Dr PD Patil, was honoured with the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award at the 36th Pune Festival 2024. The award, presented by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, recognises Patil’s dedication and outstanding contributions to the fields of education, healthcare, and social service.

Patil has been a visionary leader whose relentless commitment to advancing education and healthcare has transformed Dr DY Patil Vidyapeeth into one of India’s most respected institutions. Under his leadership, the Vidyapeeth has introduced innovative academic programmes, modern teaching methodologies, and state-of-the-art research facilities that set new benchmarks in education. His focus on creating a world-class learning environment has not only elevated the institution’s standards but also inspired countless students and educators to strive for excellence.

Patil’s contributions extend beyond education, as he has been instrumental in revolutionising healthcare through the establishment of advanced medical facilities and hospitals. His efforts have improved patient care and access to quality healthcare, positively impacting lives across Maharashtra and beyond. Patil’s dedication to social service is equally commendable, as he continues to support numerous philanthropic initiatives aimed at uplifting the underprivileged and addressing societal challenges.

Speaking on the occasion, Patil said, “Receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award is a profound honour that humbles me deeply. I am grateful for this recognition and take it as a responsibility to continue my efforts in education, healthcare, and social service.”