Dr Kumar Saptarshi's Final Journey Held In Pune, Social Activists Pay Homage | Pics - Anand Chaini

Pune, Jul 20: The last rites of veteran socialist-Gandhian activist, writer and founder of the youth movement Yuvak Kranti Dal (Yukrand), Dr Kumar Saptarshi, were performed in Pune on Monday.

Saptarshi (84) breathed his last at a private hospital in the city on Saturday following a prolonged illness.

Tributes paid to veteran activist

His mortal remains were kept at Gandhi Bhavan in Kothrud for public homage from 9.30 am to 12.15 pm on Monday.

A large number of citizens, social activists, politicians and people from different walks of life paid their last respects to the noted Gandhian leader.

His mortal remains were taken to Vaikunth crematorium in a flower-decked chariot, and the last rites were performed amid a sombre atmosphere.

Dr Saptarshi's wife, Urmila, son Kabir Umakumar, brother Dr Pravin Saptarshi, foster daughter Nanda Patil and other relatives were present.

Maharashtra Gandhi Memorial Fund secretary Anwar Rajan said a condolence meeting in memory of Dr Saptarshi will be held at Balgandharva Rangmandir at 10 am on July 26.

Saptarshi’s social contributions

A staunch Gandhian, Saptarshi worked for social transformation, democratic values and progressive thought through the Yuvak Kranti Dal (Yukrand), an organisation founded by him in 1967.

'Yukrand' worked on issues concerning students, farmers, social justice and democratic rights. He was also associated with socialist leader Jayaprakash Narayan.

During Emergency, he worked underground for three months before being detained under the Maintenance of Internal Security Act (MISA) from October 2, 1975, to January 26, 1977.

Political career and writings

Saptarshi entered electoral politics after joining the Janata Party in 1977. He was elected as a legislator from Maharashtra's Ahmednagar city in 1978.

He also established the Loknayak Jayaprakash Narayan Vidyalaya in 1984, which later expanded into a higher education institution.

Saptarshi authored several books, including "Sankalp", "Yatri" and "Days at Yerwada University". From 1992, he edited and published the Marathi monthly "Satyagrahi Vichardhara".

Legacy of Gandhian values

He participated in several social movements and was arrested around 35 times during various agitations.

He was also associated with the Maharashtra Gandhi Memorial Fund and continued to work for promoting Gandhian thought and democratic values till the end.

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Gandhi Bhavan trustee Tushar Gandhi said Saptarshi had influenced the lives of many people and remained committed to social causes till his last days.

Maharashtra Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal praised the veteran activist's contribution, saying he worked throughout his life to preserve Gandhian principles and spread progressive values in society.

Saptarshi's death marks the loss of an inspirational figure in the social sector, he added.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

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