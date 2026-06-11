Dr JK Jadhav Donates Over 150 Books To Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Collectorate Library | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Social worker, author and founder president of the Indian Rural Reconstruction Institute, Dr J.K. Jadhav has donated more than 150 books, including several of his own publications, to the library of the District Collector's Office.

The books were formally handed over to District Collector Vinay Gowda G.C. as part of an initiative aimed at encouraging reading habits and expanding access to knowledge.

Among the donated titles are Great Speeches of Nobel Laureates; Stories of Esperanto Plays; Youth, Be Self-Reliant! Be Wealthy!; Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru; Parissparsh; My Efforts and Struggles for Rural Reconstruction; and The God of Profit and Scent of Fame, along with several other works authored by Dr Jadhav.

In a letter accompanying the donation, Dr Jadhav said the books were being gifted to the collectorate library to promote a culture of reading and help readers broaden their knowledge.

The initiative has received appreciation from various sections of society. Officials said the donated books will enrich the library's collection and prove useful to readers, visitors and government employees who use the facility.