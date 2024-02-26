Dr Bhagwat Karad Inaugurates New Branch Of Latur District Central Co-operative Bank In Ahmedpur Taluka

Bhagwat Karad Inaugurates New Branch Of Latur District Central Co-operative Bank In Ahmedpur Taluka |

Union Minister of State for Finance, Dr Bhagwat Karad, inaugurated the new extended unit (branch) of Latur District Central Co-operative Bank at Chikhali in Ahmedpur Taluka on Sunday. The event was concluded under the chairmanship of Dilip Deshmukh, Ex-Minister.

MLA of Latur Gramin, Dhiraj Deshmukh, emphasized that this incremental expansion of the District Bank is a chain of public welfare work, and the moment is one of pride. He highlighted that deposits of ₹50 lakhs were made on the first day of this newly expanded branch.

"To bring prosperity through cooperation, to take the services and facilities of the district bank to the last elements, to bring development to rural areas was dreamed by the former Chief Minister of the state, people's leaders Vilasrao Deshmukh. Diliparao Deshmukh brought about this transformation," he added.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

122 functioning branches right now

Despite the district's vast area, there are currently 122 functioning branches, and services have been extended to other places through branches on wheels for home delivery facilities. Plans for providing digital banking, UPI, and net banking services to customers are in the pipeline. The share capital of the District Bank has increased from ₹1 crore to 165 crores, with a turnover of ₹7.5 thousand crores, maintaining profitability. The bank has successfully disbursed more than the target of interest-free loans up to ₹5 lakh. Dhiraj Deshmukh expressed confidence in further enhancing the bank's reputation in the state.

The Director of Latur District Bank, MLA of Ahmedpur Assembly Constituency Babasaheb Patil, Former MLA Babruwan Khandade, Ashok Kendra, Sripatrao Kakade, Shyam Bhosale, Anantrao Deshmukh, Sachin Datal, Deeptai Gite, Tukaram Patil, along with officers, functionaries of various executive societies, employees, villagers, and farmers attended the event in large numbers.