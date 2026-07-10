Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University To Fill Vacant UG, PG Seats Through Direct Admissions

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (BAMU) | File Photo

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Direct admissions will be granted to students for undergraduate and postgraduate courses at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (BAMU) and its Dharashiv sub-centre, where enrolment has fallen short of the sanctioned intake capacity. Instructions in this regard have been issued to the respective departments by the Postgraduate Section. Pro-Vice-Chancellor Dr Pravin Vakte held discussions with the Heads of Departments and reviewed the status of vacant seats. Subsequently, Vice-Chancellor Dr Vijay Fulari approved the proposal submitted by the Postgraduate Department.

Approval has been granted to admit interested students to vacant seats in undergraduate and postgraduate courses in departments where enrolment is below capacity. The admission process is currently underway across 55 such departments. The Postgraduate Section has informed the Heads of Departments through a circular.

Instructions have been issued to the Heads of Departments at the main campus and the Dharashiv sub-campus regarding the admission of students to departments where the number of applications received for the academic year 2026-27 is less than the sanctioned intake.

Students seeking admission to these departments must register at the departmental level, and priority will be given on a first-come, first-served basis. Deputy Registrar of the Postgraduate Department Madhav Wagatkar said the registration link has been activated by the respective departments.

Online registration through the Samarth portal was conducted from June 2 to June 28. The first general merit list was announced on July 7, while the list of admitted students will be released on July 11. Dr Pravin Yannawar, Director of UNIC, said the online registration link on the university's website will remain active from July 11 to July 31 for admissions to vacant seats.