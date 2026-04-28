Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University To Begin Dean Interviews From May 4 | File Photo

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Interviews for the recruitment of deans at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (BAMU) will begin from Monday, May 4, the university administration said.

Registrar Dr Prashant Amrutkar stated that the recruitment process is underway under the guidance of Vice Chancellor Dr Vijay Fulari. The university has already completed interviews for three statutory officer posts between April 21 and April 27.

These included interviews for the post of director of the Dharashiv sub-centre on April 21, director of continuous education on April 23, and director of innovation and incubation on April 27. A total of 27 candidates appeared for these posts.

The university had invited applications for nine statutory officer positions. While interviews for some posts are complete, the process for others is ongoing. The preliminary list of eligible and ineligible candidates for the posts of registrar and knowledge resource centre director has been released. The final list of eligible candidates is yet to be announced.

Meanwhile, interviews for four dean positions have been scheduled. A total of 31 applications have been received. Out of these, 12 candidates have applied for the science and technology stream, and their interviews will be held on May 4. Two candidates from the commerce stream will be interviewed on May 5. Five candidates from the interdisciplinary stream will appear on May 6. Twelve candidates from the humanities stream will be interviewed on May 7.

The university administration said the recruitment process is being carried out as per rules and will continue over the coming days.