Mumbai University Free UPSC, MPSC & SSC Coaching Application Process Underway At Dr Ambedkar Centre; Candidates Can Apply On muugadmission.samarth.edu.in

Mumbai: The University of Mumbai has invited applications for its one-year prelims coaching programme under the Dr Ambedkar Centre of Excellence (DACE), offering free preparation support for major competitive exams including UPSC, MPSC, SSC, IBPS and TOEFL.
The programme, run under the Dr. Ambedkar Foundation, Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, aims to support aspirants from eligible categories through structured coaching, mentorship, regular test series and financial assistance.
The university announced the admissions through a common entrance examination for the upcoming batch.
Fully funded coaching for aspirants
According to the university, selected students will receive high-quality coaching designed to help candidates prepare for government and competitive examinations.
The centre said students enrolled in the programme will benefit from:
Expert faculty guidance
Regular mock tests and assessments
Structured study plans
Mentorship support
Competitive exam strategy sessions
A monthly stipend of ₹4,000 will also be provided to eligible students from SC, OBC and PM CARES Children Scheme categories.
Opportunity for students seeking civil services careers
The initiative is aimed at students who want to pursue careers in public service, banking, administration and other competitive sectors but may need academic and financial support during preparation.
In its public message, the University of Mumbai encouraged aspirants to take the first step towards their dream career in civil services by applying to the programme.
Important Dates
Application Start Date: March 1, 2026 (10:00 AM)
Last Date to Apply: May 10, 2026 (5:00 PM)
Tentative Entrance Examination Date: May 17, 2026
Eligibility criteria
Any graduate candidate
Students currently in the final year of their degree programme
Steps to apply
Step 1: Visit the official application portal: muugadmission.samarth.edu.in
Step 2: Complete the online application form
Step 3: Submit required academic and personal details
Step 4: Appear for the entrance examination on the scheduled date
Selection Process
Admission through offline entrance test
Centre located at Santacruz campus
The Dr. Ambedkar Centre of Excellence is located at Room No. 4, 1st Floor, J.P. Naik Bhavan, University of Mumbai, Santacruz (East), Mumbai.
For assistance, the university has also shared helpline contacts for applicants.