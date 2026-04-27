Mumbai University Free UPSC, MPSC & SSC Coaching Application Process Underway At Dr Ambedkar Centre; Candidates Can Apply On muugadmission.samarth.edu.in

Mumbai: The University of Mumbai has invited applications for its one-year prelims coaching programme under the Dr Ambedkar Centre of Excellence (DACE), offering free preparation support for major competitive exams including UPSC, MPSC, SSC, IBPS and TOEFL.

Dr. Ambedkar Centre of Excellence (DACE), University of Mumbai

Applications are invited for One-Year Prelims Coaching Programme through a Common Entrance Examination for competitive exams like:

UPSC | MPSC | SSC | IBPS | TOEFL & more

What you get:

Fully Funded Coaching

Expert… pic.twitter.com/9Eo8Xv6CZs — University of Mumbai (@Uni_Mumbai) April 27, 2026

The programme, run under the Dr. Ambedkar Foundation, Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, aims to support aspirants from eligible categories through structured coaching, mentorship, regular test series and financial assistance.

The university announced the admissions through a common entrance examination for the upcoming batch.

Direct link to apply

Fully funded coaching for aspirants

According to the university, selected students will receive high-quality coaching designed to help candidates prepare for government and competitive examinations.

The centre said students enrolled in the programme will benefit from:

Expert faculty guidance

Regular mock tests and assessments

Structured study plans

Mentorship support

Competitive exam strategy sessions

A monthly stipend of ₹4,000 will also be provided to eligible students from SC, OBC and PM CARES Children Scheme categories.

Opportunity for students seeking civil services careers

The initiative is aimed at students who want to pursue careers in public service, banking, administration and other competitive sectors but may need academic and financial support during preparation.

In its public message, the University of Mumbai encouraged aspirants to take the first step towards their dream career in civil services by applying to the programme.

Important Dates

Application Start Date: March 1, 2026 (10:00 AM)

Last Date to Apply: May 10, 2026 (5:00 PM)

Tentative Entrance Examination Date: May 17, 2026

Eligibility criteria

Any graduate candidate

Students currently in the final year of their degree programme

Steps to apply

Step 1: Visit the official application portal: muugadmission.samarth.edu.in

Step 2: Complete the online application form

Step 3: Submit required academic and personal details

Step 4: Appear for the entrance examination on the scheduled date

Selection Process

Admission through offline entrance test

Centre located at Santacruz campus

The Dr. Ambedkar Centre of Excellence is located at Room No. 4, 1st Floor, J.P. Naik Bhavan, University of Mumbai, Santacruz (East), Mumbai.

For assistance, the university has also shared helpline contacts for applicants.