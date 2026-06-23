Dr Ambadas Devmane Posted As Pune District Surgeon

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The Maharashtra Public Health Department has appointed senior health officer Dr Ambadas Mahadev Devmane as the new District Surgeon of General Hospital, Pune, according to a Government Resolution (GR) issued on Monday.

Dr Devmane, who was serving as the District Surgeon at General Hospital, Raigad, has been posted to Pune on his request. The government has also terminated his deputation as a Special Duty Officer in the office of the Minister for Public Health and Family Welfare, directing him to assume his new responsibilities immediately.

The order further states that separate posting instructions will be issued for Dr Nagnath Yempalle.

The Public Health Department has directed all concerned authorities to relieve transferred officers without delay so they can report to their new postings immediately. Officers have also been instructed to submit their joining reports to the Director of Health Services, Mumbai, and the State Government after assuming charge.

The government has issued strict instructions that no leave of any kind should be granted to transferred officers before they join their new assignments. Any violation by the competent authority may invite disciplinary action.

The resolution also warns that officers must report to their new place of posting within the prescribed joining period. Failure to do so will be treated as unauthorised absence, which could lead to termination of service. Administrative authorities have been instructed to initiate prompt action against officers who fail to comply and submit compliance reports to the State Government within the stipulated timeframe.