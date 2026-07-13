'Don't Create Another Moshi': Krishna Nagar Residents Oppose Garbage Dumping In Pimpri-Chinchwad’s Spine Road | WATCH VIDEOS | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Just days after the deadly Moshi garbage depot collapse, residents of Krishna Nagar in Pimpri-Chinchwad have alleged that large quantities of municipal waste are being dumped along Spine Road. This has triggered strong protests and fresh concerns over public health.

According to local residents, garbage has been brought to the site for the past five days, affecting people living in Krishna Nagar, Mahatma Phule Nagar, Bhimshakti Nagar and More Wasti. They claim the growing heaps of waste have led to foul odour, flies, mosquitoes and pollution, making daily life difficult.

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Residents have expressed concern as the area is surrounded by residential neighbourhoods, schools and hospitals. They fear the dumping could increase the risk of infectious diseases and create serious health hazards.

The issue comes close on the heels of the 8th July Moshi garbage depot disaster, in which a massive mound of rain-soaked legacy waste collapsed onto the administrative building of the waste-to-energy plant. The incident claimed nine lives after an 84-hour rescue operation and intensified scrutiny over the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation’s (PCMC) waste management system.

Citizens alleged that despite the Moshi tragedy, the civic administration has now started creating another garbage collection point in the middle of a densely populated locality, leading to fear and anger among residents.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Maruti Ganpat Jadhav has demanded that the administration immediately remove the garbage from the site and shift it to a suitable location. He has also sought a detailed inquiry into the matter and action against officials found responsible.

Jadhav further said a delegation would soon meet Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar to submit a memorandum on the issue. Pawar is also the guardian minister of Pune district. He warned that if the dumping is not stopped immediately, residents will launch a democratic agitation against the administration.

The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) had not issued a response to the residents’ allegations at the time of publication.