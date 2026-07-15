Doctor Found Dead In Car; Police Probing Suspected Suicide |

Latur, July 15: A 43-year-old cardiologist was found dead inside his car on Ambejogai Road near MIT Medical College in Latur on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Dr Mehul Ishwar Rathod, a cardiologist associated with MJ Hospital on Barshi Road in Latur city.

The incident came to light in the afternoon after passers-by noticed that the car had been parked on the road for an unusually long time. On looking inside, they found Dr Rathod alone and unresponsive and alerted the police.

According to preliminary information, the exact cause of death is yet to be established. However, sources said Dr Rathod allegedly administered himself two injections of Atracurium, a muscle relaxant, and one injection of Lorazepam, a sedative, inside the car between 12.30 am and 1 am before allegedly ending his life.

Police have launched an investigation into the incident. The exact cause of death and the sequence of events will be determined after the post-mortem examination and completion of the investigation.

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