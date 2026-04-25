‘Do We Live On Pakistan Border?’: PMC Deputy Mayor Parshuram Wadekar’s Sharp Remark On Pune Water Shortage | Anand Chaini

Pune: Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) Deputy Mayor Parshuram Wadekar has raised serious concerns over ongoing water shortages, saying residents in his own housing society have been forced to depend on private tankers for the past six to seven years.

Speaking during a general body meeting of the Pune Municipal Corporation, Wadekar questioned why water tank projects remain incomplete despite the area not being part of the merged villages. He expressed frustration over the lack of progress, stating that repeated meetings have failed to produce a concrete solution.

Wadekar said, “For the last six to seven years, the residents of my society and I have had to purchase water by ordering tankers with our own money. Why are the water tank projects not being completed even though we are not part of the merged villages?”

“Frequent meetings are held for a sip of water, yet no concrete solution is found. Do we live on the border of Pakistan?” he added in frustration.

Highlighting the severity of the issue, Wadekar said that even as deputy mayor, he has to rely on tanker water for daily needs. He added that the situation reflects poorly on the administration and questioned how long residents must continue to struggle for a basic water supply.

Responding to the concerns, water supply department head Nandkishore Jagtap said efforts are underway to improve the situation, especially in areas like Bopodi. He admitted that the situation was earlier very difficult but claimed that work over the past few years has helped improve supply to some extent.

Jagtap assured that concrete steps will be taken and action will be implemented within the next 20 days to address the issue. However, residents continue to wait for a long-term and reliable solution to the ongoing water shortage.