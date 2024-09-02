 Dnyansagar College Students Celebrate Gokul Ashtami with Traditional Spirit, Praised by Leaders
Dnyansagar College Students Celebrate Gokul Ashtami with Traditional Spirit, Praised by Leaders

Students of Sri Khanderai Pratishthan's Jnanasagar College of Arts and Commerce celebrated Gokul Ashtami in a traditional manner. Popular leader and former MLA Shashikant G Sutar specially appreciated the program planned by the students.

Dnyansagar College Students Celebrate Gokul Ashtami with Traditional Spirit, Praised by Leaders |

Festivals hold unique significance in Indian culture and tradition. They convey the message of preserving humanity by harmonising with nature, coming together, and celebrating.

Students of Sri Khanderai Pratishthan's Jnanasagar College of Arts and Commerce celebrated Gokul Ashtami in a traditional manner. Popular leader and former MLA Shashikant G Sutar specially appreciated the program planned by the students.

Principal Dr Manisha Khaldkar and Professor Brind were also present at the event.

