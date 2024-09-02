Dnyansagar College Students Celebrate Gokul Ashtami with Traditional Spirit, Praised by Leaders |

Festivals hold unique significance in Indian culture and tradition. They convey the message of preserving humanity by harmonising with nature, coming together, and celebrating.

Students of Sri Khanderai Pratishthan's Jnanasagar College of Arts and Commerce celebrated Gokul Ashtami in a traditional manner. Popular leader and former MLA Shashikant G Sutar specially appreciated the program planned by the students.

Ganpatrao Balwadkar, founder president of the organization, remarked that our culture and various festivals are a science worth studying. He emphasised that understanding the exact reasons behind these celebrations brings true happiness.

Secretary of the Institute, Dr Sagar Balwadkar, expressed that celebrating festivals in a traditional manner allows us to experience their pure joy and extended his best wishes to the students.

Principal Dr Manisha Khaldkar and Professor Brind were also present at the event.