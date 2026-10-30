Diwali 2026: RTO Warns Private Bus Operators Against Overcharging Passengers, Threatens Strict Action | File Pic

Pune: Private bus operators charging passengers more than the prescribed fare during the Diwali festive season will face strict action under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, and relevant rules, the Regional Transport Office (RTO) has warned. The Pune RTO has launched a special inspection drive that will continue until November 20, 2026, to curb overcharging and other violations.

With passenger traffic witnessing a surge during Diwali, complaints of private bus operators charging exorbitant fares are reported every year. Taking note of the issue, Regional Transport Officer Archana Gaikwad said operators must strictly adhere to the fare limits prescribed under the State Government's April 27, 2018, order.

Fare Limits For Private Bus Operators

Under the prescribed norms, private bus operators cannot charge more than 1.5 times the passenger ticket fare of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC). Any operator found violating the prescribed fare limit during the inspection drive will face action under the relevant provisions of the law.

The RTO has also directed private bus operators to ensure that their vehicles are in proper working condition and that all mandatory vehicle documents are valid.

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Passengers Urged To Report Overcharging

Passengers who encounter overcharging or other violations have been urged to register complaints through WhatsApp at 8275330209 or email rto.12-mh@gov.in.

Complainants must provide their name, mobile number and a photograph of the ticket while submitting the complaint to enable the authorities to take necessary action.