 District Collector Vinay Gowda G.C. Calls For Joint Measures To Boost Fodder Production, Storage
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HomePuneDistrict Collector Vinay Gowda G.C. Calls For Joint Measures To Boost Fodder Production, Storage

District Collector Vinay Gowda G.C. Calls For Joint Measures To Boost Fodder Production, Storage

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Collector Vinay Gowda G.C. directed the Agriculture and Animal Husbandry Departments to ensure adequate fodder for livestock amid drought conditions. Officials were asked to boost fodder production, storage and silage projects, while enforcing animal tagging and humane livestock transportation.

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Wednesday, October 07, 2026, 05:17 PM IST
District Collector Vinay Gowda G.C. Calls For Joint Measures To Boost Fodder Production, Storage
District Collector Vinay Gowda G.C. Calls For Joint Measures To Boost Fodder Production, Storage | File Pic

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: District Collector Vinay Gowda G.C. directed the Agriculture and Animal Husbandry Departments today to jointly implement measures ensuring the availability of adequate fodder for the district's livestock, given the drought conditions, as well as for fodder production and storage.

Officials discuss animal welfare

A meeting of the District Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals was held today. Deputy Chief Executive Officer Raghavendra Ghorpade, District Deputy Commissioner of Animal Husbandry Dr. Nanasaheb Kadam, Assistant Commissioner Dr. Raman Ingle, and officials from other departments were present.

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Livestock transport under scrutiny

It is essential to ensure the proper care of livestock in the district against the backdrop of drought conditions. There is a likelihood of large-scale transportation of animals during such periods. It is mandatory for animals to be tagged during transport, and the Transport Department must strictly monitor this. Precautions must be taken to ensure that the transportation of animals is not carried out in a cruel manner.

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Fodder production and storage

Gowda directed the Agriculture and Animal Husbandry Departments to jointly implement measures to ensure the availability of adequate fodder for livestock; these measures should include fodder production, storage, and the promotion of silage projects.

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