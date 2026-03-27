Distribution Of Wheelchairs And Assistive Aids To Students With Disabilities In Nashik | Sourced

Nashik: Under the aegis of the 'Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan' (Comprehensive Education Campaign) and through its Inclusive Education initiative, the Nashik Zilla Parishad (District Council) distributed essential assistive aids to students with disabilities. This initiative was conceptualised by Chief Executive Officer Omkar Pawar, and the distribution of the materials was carried out at the hands of Primary Education Officer Sailata Samleti.

The event was attended by Deputy Education Officers M.D. Suryavanshi and Anil Pudat, District Coordinator Samadhan Date, as well as Taluka Coordinators Pratibha Lokhande, Dnyaneshwar Kshirsagar, Uttam Andhale, Mukesh Jagtap, Vanita Patil, Kantilal Sonawane, Sanjay Patil, Nitin Kokate, Dheeraj Wani, Bappa Gatir, Vaishali Gavit, Sairaj Phad, Chetan Pawar, Ashwini Jadhav, Reena Pawar, and Parmeshwari Burkul, among others.

The primary objective of this initiative is to provide necessary assistive aids to students with disabilities who are pursuing their education in various schools across the district with a view to minimising the obstacles they face in their daily lives. To this end, during the academic year 2025-26, special camps were organised at the district level; under the guidance of expert medical officers, the specific assistive aids required by each student were identified and determined.

Under this initiative, a total of 239 different types of assistive aids were distributed to 182 students with disabilities across the district. These aids included hearing aids, CP chairs, wheelchairs, rollators, crutches, smartphones, electric bicycles, and various teaching-learning materials.

Sailata Samleti, Primary Education Officer of Nashik Zilla Parishad, said, “Through the Inclusive Education initiative under the 'Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan,' various schemes for students with disabilities are being implemented effectively. As part of this effort, essential assistive aids have been provided to the students, which will significantly facilitate their unhindered mobility and contribute greatly to their educational progress.”