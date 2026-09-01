Dindori Job Fair On September 4 To Offer 600+ Opportunities Across 100 Companies | Representative Image

Dindori: A job fair has been organised on Friday, September 4, 2026, from 8 am to 4 pm. The event is being jointly organised by the Maratha Vidya Prasarak (MVP) Samaj’s Karmaveer Adv Baburao Thakare Training and Placement Centre, the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and the MVP Samaj’s Arts, Commerce and Science College, Dindori.

More than 100 reputed companies will participate in the fair, offering over 600 employment opportunities. Candidates with qualifications ranging from Class 10 and Class 12 to ITI, diploma, undergraduate and postgraduate degrees are eligible to participate. Candidates are requested to bring their resumes, Aadhaar card/PAN card, mark sheets and passport-sized photographs.

The event will be presided over by MVP Samaj General Secretary Adv Nitin Thakare, along with President Balasaheb Kshirsagar, President Dr Sunil Dhikale, Vice-Presidents Vishwas More and Devram Mogal, and Secretary Dilip Dalvi. Dignitaries from the Dindori area, the Board of Directors and education officials will also be present.

MVP Director Pravin Jadhav, CII Manager Sagar Shirsath and Principal Dr Pratibha Wagh have played a key role in organising the event.

The organisers expect the event to be successful with the cooperation of the institution’s office-bearers, the College Development Committee, the Alumni Association, the Parent-Teacher Association and members of the press. They have appealed to the youth of Dindori and surrounding areas to take advantage of the opportunity.