Diljit Dosanjh's Pune Concert Cancelled? Here's What We Know So Far Amid Protests in Kothrud and Guardian Minister Chandrakant Patil's Order to CP |

Amidst the opposition from Kothrudkars regarding the concert of Diljit Dosanjh, Chandrakant Patil, a former minister and the newly elected Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) for the Kothrud constituency in Pune, has strongly criticised the upcoming music concert, scheduled to take place at Kakade Farm in Pune. He said that he has instructed the Pune Police Commissioner, Excise Department, and District Collector to take immediate action to cancel this event.

Meanwhile, sources said the the Excise department has denied permission for serving liquor at the event. However, there is no official statement out from Pune administration on cancellation of the event.

In a statement released to the media by Patil, he noted, "As the local MLA and a concerned citizen, I strongly oppose Diljit Dosanjh's music concert scheduled at Kakade Farm in Kothrud. My opposition stems not only from the sale of liquor at the event but also from the traffic congestion and excessive noise that such an event would cause. I have instructed the Police Commissioner, Excise Department, and District Collector to take immediate action to cancel this event. This type of event is detrimental to society, and if it proceeds in Kothrud, I will personally lead a large march organised by the Bharatiya Janata Party against it."

Delhi concert and NGT order

This is a second controversy surrounding the concert regarding the same. Recently, the National Green Tribunal has ordered immediate action for the restoration of the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here in the "chaotic aftermath" of last month's Diljit Dosanjh concert that saw the stadium's running track littered with trash.