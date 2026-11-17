Digital Life Certificate Facility For Pensioners At Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Treasury Office | Representational Image (AI-genrated)

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: State government pensioners and family pensioners in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district can submit their digital life certificates free of charge at the Senior Treasury Office from Nov 17 to 19.

The special facility has been arranged to help pensioners complete the annual life certificate submission process without having to stand in queues at banks or Setu centres.

State government pensioners and family pensioners are required to submit their life certificates every year between Nov 1 and 30 to ensure the continued disbursement of their pensions.

Under the Central Government's Digital Life Certificate initiative, pensioners can submit their certificates digitally. The Senior Treasury Office will provide assistance with the process on the designated dates between 11 am and 5.30 pm.

Senior Treasury Officer Vaijnath Shelke and Assistant Director Sushma Burkule have appealed to all eligible pensioners in the district to make use of the facility.

Pensioners in rural areas who face difficulties submitting their digital life certificates can approach their respective sub-treasury offices for assistance.

The treasury office has advised pensioners to carry their Aadhaar card, Pension Payment Order (PPO) number, mobile phone and bank passbook when visiting the office to complete the process.