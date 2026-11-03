‘Dia Mirza Is An Actress, Not A Prominent Leader’: CM Devendra Fadnavis Downplays Controversy, Calls It A ‘Minor Issue’ | WATCH | File

Pune: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday dismissed the controversy over the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) deleting actor Dia Mirza's video from its environment-friendly Diwali campaign, calling it a "small issue" that was not at his level.

Speaking to reporters in Pune on Nov 03, Fadnavis defended the civic body's decision to remove the video.

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He said the authority managing an official social media account had the right to decide what content should remain online.

"Dia Mirza may be a well-reputed actress, but she isn't a very prominent leader of India. So I feel that it's fine. This isn't a topic at our level. You should ask us questions at our level, don't ask us questions about minor matters," he said.

His remarks came hours after the Bombay High Court expressed strong displeasure over the controversy and asked the BMC to restore the deleted video.

Fadnavis Questions Claim Of High Court Reprimand

Fadnavis also disputed suggestions that the High Court had reprimanded the civic body.

"I don't think the High Court reprimanded them or anything like that. They might have just expressed an opinion because this case didn't go to the High Court, so where does the question of a reprimand arise?" he said.

However, the High Court had taken suo motu cognisance of the controversy. A bench of Justices Girish Kulkarni and Neela Gokhale expressed displeasure over the political remarks against Mirza and the removal of her video.

The court said environmental concerns should not be given a communal angle. It also reminded those involved that India is a secular country and directed the BMC to re-upload the video.

Why Was Dia Mirza's Video Deleted?

The video was part of the BMC's campaign to promote an environment-friendly Diwali. Mirza urged citizens to avoid bursting firecrackers on public roads and highlighted concerns over air and noise pollution.

The civic body had also featured actors Madhuri Dixit and Nishigandha Wad, along with cricketer Ajinkya Rahane, in the campaign. Their videos remained available on the BMC's social media platforms, while Mirza's clip was removed after Mumbai BJP president Ameet Satam objected to her participation.

Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde also reportedly criticised the actor and described her as "anti-Hindu".

The selective removal of Mirza's video triggered criticism and led to the High Court's intervention.