Dhulivandan Celebrated With Enthusiasm Across Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dhulivandan, the festival of colours, was celebrated with enthusiasm and religious fervour in the city on Tuesday, following the traditional Holika Dahan held on Monday night. People, especially youngsters, were seen playing with colours and sprinkling water on each other at every nook and corner of the city.

As per tradition, the Maha Aarti and Holika Dahan were performed at Shri Sansthan Ganpati, the village deity of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, on Monday night. Subsequently, Holi bonfires were lit at various chowks and localities across the city. In many households, smaller Holi rituals were also performed at an individual level. It is believed that the burning of Holi symbolises the destruction of evil and disease, marking the beginning of a new and auspicious phase.

Following the Holika Dahan, Dhuli Vandan was celebrated on Tuesday with vibrant colours. Small gatherings and parties were organised at several locations, where people applied colours to one another and enjoyed the festive spirit. Authorities appealed to citizens to celebrate an eco-friendly Holi by using natural colours and avoiding synthetic ones.

People gathered in large numbers in areas such as Gulmandi, Aurangpura, Kumbharwada, Rangargalli, Nirala Bazar, Dhavani Mohalla, Raja Bazar, Cidco, Garkheda, and the Satara area, among others. The city resonated with festive cheer as revellers celebrated the occasion with joy and enthusiasm.