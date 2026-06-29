Dhule Will Be Transformed Into A Smart, Beautiful And Progressive City: Guardian Minister Jaykumar Rawal | Sourced

Dhule: Development works are progressing rapidly across Dhule city, with modern open spaces, gardens and infrastructure projects being developed to create a cleaner, safer and more attractive urban environment. Guardian Minister of Dhule district Jaykumar Rawal said that efforts are underway to transform Dhule into a smart and beautiful city in line with the vision of a developed India promoted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Rawal was speaking at the inauguration ceremony of ‘Sulekhan Garden’ and ‘Saraswati Udyan’ in Dhule. The event was attended by Mayor Mayadevi Pardeshi, MLA Anup Agrawal, former Union Minister of State Dr Subhash Bhamre, Deputy Mayor Jyotsna Patil, Municipal Commissioner Nitin Kapadnis, Chairperson Lata Sonar, former Mayors Jayashree Ahirrao, Pradeep Karpe and Pratibha Chaudhary, along with corporators and citizens.

Speaking on the occasion, Rawal said that modern parks and open spaces are being developed in Dhule to provide recreational facilities for people of all age groups, from young children to senior citizens. He said the open-space development model seen in cities like Mumbai is now being implemented in Dhule, bringing visible changes to the city’s appearance.

He added that Dhule is emerging as a model city through improvements in cleanliness, road infrastructure, beautification projects and active participation from citizens.

Highlighting upcoming projects, Rawal said that the construction of the ‘Pachkandil Market’ is underway at an estimated cost of ₹55 crore, which will benefit vegetable vendors and traders. He also mentioned several other major projects, including the ₹45 crore ‘Jai Hind Mall’ (City Centre), a ₹26 crore Women’s Mall, a ₹36 crore mall project at Dussehra Maidan, beautification works from Santoshi Mata Temple to Vitthal Temple and Ganpati Temple to Swami Samarth Temple, railway station square beautification, and the ₹15 crore ‘51 Shaktipeeths’ project.

He further said that development works are underway in the Santkrupa Apartment area, including the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Garden, Sant Rohidas Garden, a wrestling arena at Jawaharlal Stadium, Bharat Ratna Garden, a riverside promenade along the Panjara River and a multi-purpose children’s garden designed for citizens of all age groups.

Rawal also announced that power lines in Dhule city would be shifted underground in phases to improve the city’s appearance and create a more organised urban landscape.

Speaking about environmental initiatives, he said that around 3,000 citizens have shown interest in participating in the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign and planting trees. He also announced plans to develop an Oxygen Park on the hills in the Nagaon area, with the aim of making Dhule greener and more environmentally sustainable in the future.