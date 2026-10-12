Dhule: Jaykumar Rawal Calls For Preservation Of Ahirani Language, Plans Dedicated Centre

Dhule: Even as Artificial Intelligence (AI) transforms the world and makes information available at the click of a button, the habit of reading, writing and independent thinking must be preserved, said Marketing and Protocol Minister and Dhule Guardian Minister Jaykumar Rawal.

He was speaking at the inauguration of the sixth Dhule District Marathi Literary Conference and the Ahirani Literary Conference, jointly organised by the Maharashtra Government's Marathi Language Department, Ahirani Sahitya Parishad and Sahitya Bharati on Sunday.

Rawal said AI was bringing significant changes across sectors, including healthcare, education and research. From interpreting medical reports to gathering information on various subjects, the technology has several applications. However, he cautioned that easy access to information should not replace the habit of reading and reflection.

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He expressed concern that students were increasingly engrossed in mobile phones and laptops, while the habits of reading books and writing were declining. Recalling how writing down important points from books helped improve retention, he stressed that information could be transformed into knowledge only through reading, contemplation and independent thought.

Rawal said that regardless of technological advances, human sensitivity, imagination and the ability to think critically, nurtured through literature, would remain important. He emphasised the need to cultivate a love for reading, particularly among the younger generation.

Dedicated Centre Proposed for Ahirani Language

Highlighting the importance of preserving regional languages, Rawal said Ahirani represented the culture, traditions and identity of the Khandesh region.

While learning Marathi, Hindi and English was important, people should not neglect their mother tongue, he said. Expressing concern over the declining use of Ahirani in households, he warned that future generations might lose their understanding of the language if efforts were not made to preserve it.

He urged families to speak Ahirani at home and encourage literary creation in the language.

Rawal also expressed his resolve to establish a dedicated centre in Dhule city for the preservation and promotion of Ahirani language and literature.

He proposed that the centre should have a library, an auditorium and facilities for literary activities. He suggested that writers and language experts prepare a blueprint for the proposed centre.

Language Preserves Cultural Identity: Sonawane

Conference President LG Sonawane said language was not merely a means of communication but also a vital part of a society's cultural identity.

He said language helped preserve traditions, beliefs, festivals and social values while enabling people to express and exchange thoughts and emotions. The invention of script subsequently made it possible to preserve ideas and pass them on to future generations.

Referring to the tradition of Granth-pujan, or the ceremonial worship of books, Sonawane said the practice was not merely about honouring physical volumes but also about respecting the ideas and knowledge contained in them.

Expressing concern over the declining tradition of honouring books, he called for renewed respect for literature and the thoughts it preserves.

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Veteran Litterateurs Honoured

Veteran litterateur and former Principal KU Sanghvi and poet PA Puranik were honoured with Lifetime Achievement Awards for their contributions to literature.

Mayor Mayadevi Pardeshi, Reception Committee Chairman and MLA Anup Agrawal, former MLA Sharad Patil, former Union Minister Subhash Bhamre, Prof Ashutosh Patil, poet Prakash Holkar, Principal Jagdish Patil, Marathi Sahitya Parishad Working President Prof Sanjeev Girase, Ahirani Sahitya Parishad President and Principal Bhagwan Patil, its Working President Prakash Mahale and Secretary Prabhakar Shelke were among those present.

Several other litterateurs, dignitaries and citizens attended the conference.