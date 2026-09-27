Dhule: Guardian Minister Jaykumar Rawal Directs Agencies To Prepare Drought Action Plans |

Dhule: With all four talukas in Dhule district included under the ‘Trigger-1’ initial drought category, Guardian Minister Jaykumar Rawal has directed all concerned departments to prepare and implement action plans to address the situation.

Rawal, who is also the State Marketing and Protocol Minister, held an urgent meeting with senior administrative officials and department heads on Sunday to review drought preparedness. He directed officials to give priority to drinking water, employment, water conservation, agriculture, foodgrain supply, livestock fodder and electricity.

He also instructed departments to compile the required information and submit proposals on time so that eligible farmers can receive government assistance without delay.

Rawal directed the Revenue, Agriculture, Cooperation, Energy, Education and Employment Guarantee departments, among others, to coordinate their efforts and begin separate reviews from Monday. He stressed that measures announced for areas under Trigger-1 should be implemented without delay.

These measures include land revenue waivers, restructuring of crop loans, suspension of agricultural loan recovery, concessions on current electricity bills for agricultural pumps, examination fee concessions for school and college students, increased employment opportunities under the Employment Guarantee Scheme and water tankers wherever required. Officials were also directed to ensure that electricity connections to agricultural pumps in affected areas are not disconnected.

Employment and water conservation

Rawal directed officials to prepare a 10-month employment plan for every village during the Gram Sabhas scheduled for October 2. The plans should consider available works, the number of potential workers and local requirements.

Approved works should be started immediately, with efforts made to provide employment within villages and prevent migration caused by drought. Gram Panchayats, Panchayat Samitis and concerned departments were asked to coordinate and prepare village-wise lists of works.

The Water Conservation Department was directed to assess available water sources and prepare a 10–12-month micro-plan covering drinking water, agriculture and livestock requirements. Priority should be given to water harvesting and percolation works, repairs to small check dams and water sources, prevention of leakage and economical use of available water.

Fodder, crop damage and power supply

The Animal Husbandry Department was asked to assess the district’s livestock population, existing fodder availability and anticipated demand and prepare an advance plan for fodder and water supply.

Rawal also directed the Revenue and Agriculture departments to complete crop damage assessments as per prescribed procedures and ensure that eligible cases are not kept pending.

He further directed the Energy Department to plan, to the greatest extent possible, for a steady power supply between 8 am and 6 pm. The objective, he said, was to help farmers with available water in wells and other sources use it to protect standing crops.

“In this drought situation, no farmer, farm labourer, citizen or livestock owner in the district should be deprived of administrative assistance. It is the responsibility of every official to ensure that the benefits of all government concessions and available schemes reach eligible beneficiaries on time. All departments must work with mutual coordination and sensitivity,” Rawal said.

The meeting was attended by MLA Raghavendra Bhadane, District Collector Bhagyashree Vispute, who participated through video conferencing, Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer Babasaheb Beldar, Additional District Collector Sandeep Patil, Resident Deputy Collector Sharad Pawar and senior officials from various government departments.