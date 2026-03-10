Dhule: District Annual Plan Allocation Increased By ₹28 Crore, Says Jayakumar Rawal | Sourced

Dhule: The District Annual Plan allocation for Dhule will increase by ₹28 crore this year, taking the total provision to ₹376 crore for the district. This increase will help accelerate development works across the district, informed Dhule Guardian Minister Jayakumar Rawal.

In the previous financial year 2025–26, a total of ₹348 crore had been approved for the Dhule district under the District Annual Plan. For the financial year 2026–27, the allocation has been increased to ₹376 crore, resulting in a rise of ₹28 crore compared to last year, Rawal said.

Under the state budget, funds are allocated to each district through the District Annual Plan. While making these provisions, factors such as population, geographical area, tribal population and other development parameters of the district are taken into consideration.

For the financial year 2026–27, the state government has made a total provision of ₹21,867 crore under the District Annual Plan across Maharashtra. The additional ₹28 crore allocated to Dhule will help boost infrastructure, rural development, agriculture, education, women and child development, welfare of persons with disabilities, healthcare and other development works in the district, Rawal added.

The District Annual Plan, prepared for the overall development of the district, is approved by the District Planning Committee, chaired by the Guardian Minister, and then submitted to the state government. After approval, funds are distributed to districts according to the formula decided by the Planning Department.