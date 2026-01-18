Dhule: Book Festival Inaugurated In Shirpur; First Taluka-Level Event In Nashik Division |

Dhule: The book festival in Shirpur was grandly inaugurated with great enthusiasm amidst slogans like 'Read books, shape your future', 'Read books, build your life', and 'No progress without books'. On this occasion, a memorable book procession was taken out through Shirpur city.

The two-day Dhule Book Festival, organized jointly by the Higher and Technical Education Department, Directorate of Libraries, Government of Maharashtra, Mumbai, and the District Library Officer's Office, Dhule, and Shirpur Education Society, Shirpur, was inaugurated on Saturday, January 17th and 18th, at the R.C. Patel College of Pharmacy Campus, Shirpur.

Present on the occasion were MLA Kashiram Pawara, Director of Libraries Ashok Gadekar, District Library Officers Jagdish Patil (Dhule), Anil Baviskar (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar), Chandrashekhar Thakur (Jalna), Ahirani litterateur Subhash Ahire, Deputy Mayor Sangeeta Deore, Assistant Director of Libraries Sachin Jopule, Vice President of Shirpur Education Society Rajgopal Bhandari, Secretary of Shirpur Education Society Resha Patel, President of Nashik Divisional Library Association Prof. Dr. Datta Pardeshi, President of Dhule District Library Association Avinash Bhadane, Shirpur Education Society trustees Babanlal Agrawal, Atul Bhandari, and others.

MLA Pawara said that books are the true guides for students. Maharashtra is the land of saints, and many great saints have lived here. The thoughts and guidance of these saints are still extremely valuable today. The saints have given invaluable knowledge to society and future generations through books. Their work should never be forgotten. Director of Libraries Gadekar said that the government's objective is to hold book festivals in every district so that readers can find books and publishers can get a dedicated platform.

The first book festival in the state was held in Thane district. Dhule district has the distinction of hosting the first book festival in the Nashik division. Since the government intends for these book festivals to be held not only at the district headquarters but also at the taluka level, this book festival is being held today in Shirpur.

The book procession held in Shirpur city this morning was unforgettable, showcasing symbols of Indian culture. The procession received an overwhelming response from the students. Upon visiting the stalls, it was observed that some stalls displayed books written by the students themselves. The students said that they were from the Shirpur Education Society.

On this occasion, the following excellent libraries were felicitated by the dignitaries: 'A' Grade Library Shri Chhatrapati Shivaji Library, Sakri; 'B' Grade Library Annasaheb R.R. Tonagaonkar Library, Dondaicha; 'C' Grade Library Shrimati Bhimabai Bajirao Mali Public Library, Shirpur; and 'D' Grade Library Late Kusumai Balkrishna Wani Public Library, Balapur, Taluka and District Dhule. Excellent readers Shrimati Vrushali Thackeray, Sandesh Hazare, G.S. Deore, and Sakharam Rokade were also felicitated.

The book festival was inaugurated with a book procession at the R.C. Patel main building, with a book worship ceremony performed by the Vice President of Shirpur Education Society, Rajgopal Bhandari, and other dignitaries. Students from various schools performed Lezim dance with cymbals and mridangam in this book procession.

Students, members of the organizing committee, teachers from various schools and colleges, citizens, literature enthusiasts, and book lovers participated in this procession. A grand book exhibition and stalls selling books on literature and other subjects were set up for reading enthusiasts. Events held at the book festival today, Sunday.

On Sunday, January 18th, a seminar was held in the morning on the topic 'Reading Habits and Understanding in the AI Era, AI Reading Culture'. The program was presided over by author M.K. Bhamre. Dr. Nitin Patil from Pratap College, Amalner, education expert Dr Mahesh Pandit, and Professor Vicky Gaikwad from Ruia College, Mumbai participated in the discussion. In the afternoon, a 'storytelling' program was held. The program was presided over by Ahirani storyteller Pravin Mali.

Later, a multilingual poetry recitation program was held. Jagdish Devpurkar presided over this program. The closing ceremony of the book festival was held in the evening under the chairmanship of Chintanbhai Patel, the mayor of Shirpur-Varwade Municipal Council.