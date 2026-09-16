Dhule: Agricultural Produce Market Committees To Become Job Creation Hubs, Says Minister Jaykumar Rawal |

Dhule: The state government aims to develop Agricultural Produce Market Committees (APMCs) into vital hubs that drive job creation, boost trade and stimulate the local economy, rather than serving merely as centres for the buying and selling of agricultural produce. Marketing Minister Jaykumar Rawal urged market committees to take the initiative in transforming farmers’ children into entrepreneurs who create jobs rather than just job seekers.

A ‘Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Rojgar Mahakumbh’ (Mega Job Fair) is scheduled to be held across the state on September 29, 2026, simultaneously at around 1,000 locations. Around 200 APMCs from across the state will participate in the event, implementing various initiatives to provide youth with opportunities for employment, business ventures and skill development. To review preparations being made by market committees for the event, Marketing Minister Jaykumar Rawal held a meeting with chairpersons of the state’s APMCs through video conferencing.

Skill Development Minister Mangalprabhat Lodha and chairpersons from various APMCs across the state attended the meeting virtually. Also present were MLA Thakur, COSAMB Executive Director J S Yadav, Director of Marketing and Executive Director of the Maharashtra State Agricultural Marketing Board Sanjay Kadam, General Manager and MAGNET Project Director Vinayak Kokre, Dr Amol Yadav and other concerned officials.

Significant employment opportunities can be generated in sectors related to agriculture, such as processing industries, storage, transportation, logistics, packaging, grading, branding, marketing and exports. Rawal said market committees should take the initiative to provide various skill-based employment opportunities, ranging from truck driving to logistics, food processing, packaging and modern market management.

“Maharashtra’s agricultural produce should not remain limited to markets within the state; it must reach from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, from Northeast India to every corner of the country and eventually to major cities across the globe. To achieve this, a comprehensive ecosystem comprising processing, proper storage, transportation, attractive packaging and effective branding for agricultural produce needs to be established. This will generate employment on a large scale,” Rawal said.

Rawal issued instructions for the organisation of the ‘Rozgar Mahakumbh’ (Mega Job Fair), directing market committees to set up stalls at suitable locations, involve employers from industrial and business sectors, provide skill training opportunities and widely publicise job openings through the committees.

He also mentioned the plan to establish a world-class food hub spanning approximately 1,400 acres near Vadhavan Port. The centre will play a crucial role in processing diverse agricultural produce from Maharashtra and delivering it to domestic and global markets.

“The government is resolved to establish a major food hub in Maharashtra, one that is significant not just for India but for the entire world,” Rawal said.

Skill Development Minister Mangalprabhat Lodha also expressed confidence that market committees would actively cooperate in organising the ‘Rozgar Mahakumbh’. It was announced that his office would provide necessary guidance and detailed information to market committees regarding the planning of the event.

“An Agricultural Produce Market Committee is not merely a system where goods arrive and are sold; it is a major hub for employment and trade, and a vital centre that drives the economy. We must all work together to effectively demonstrate this new role of market committees to Maharashtra and the country,” said Marketing Minister Jaykumar Rawal.