Dharashiv Zilla Parishad Takes Major Decision To Curb Screen Time For Children For 2 Hours |

Dharashiv: In a major decision, Dharashiv Zilla Parishad (ZP) has taken the decision to control the screen time between 7 pm and 9 pm daily. During this period, all the mobile phones and television sets in all the gram panchayats will remain closed and children will have to study during this period.

The rule of Mahayuti came to the Dharashiv ZP for the first time. Hence, the local government is taking major decisions rapidly and are implementing them at the war-foot level. The ZP has taken the major step for the educational progress of the children. The administration is working hard on it now.

For enhancing the educational atmosphere for children, a decision has been taken to keep the mobile phones and television sets away between 7 pm and 9 pm. It is expected that the children should utilize this time for studies.

As a part of which, a siren will be blown at each village at 7 pm and then all the mobile phones and TV will not be operated. The sirens will be installed on the grampanchayat buildings or on the temples.

Earlier, Dharashiv ZP had taken a decision against open defecation in villages. A good morning squad was made active in all the villages, which received overwhelming response from the people. On these grounds, the education inspector and the village-level officers will vigil in the village between 7 pm and 9 pm and will see whether the television sets are on and mobile phones are not used. Similarly, whether the children are utilizing this time for studies will also be monitored.

People, especially children are falling prey to social media on a large scale. This decision will definitely be useful to divert the children to remain away from social media at least for some time, the educational experts opined.

ZP president Archana Patil has the major role in taking and implementing this decision. The administration has made a plan to implement it on the ground-level so that it should not remain only on the papers. The parents have also appealed that they should see that their children should utilize this time only for studies and not for other activities, the sources said.

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Similarly, other measures have also been taken to enhance the educational atmosphere in the Dharashiv district. Students who are having problems with the studies will be guided by the teachers during the extra hours. The aim of the decision is to increase the participation and interest of the students of the rural areas in competitive and other examinations.

The decision is being welcomed in the educational arena. However, the success of the decision will rely only on the effective implementation of the decision. If the decision is implemented effectively, it will be the ideal of the other districts in the state. The parents should see that their children should utilize these two hours only for studies and make their future bright, appealed ZP president Archana Patil.

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