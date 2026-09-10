Dhananjay Munde Seeks Special Cabinet Meet Over Marathwada Drought | Sourced

Beed: Former minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Dhananjay Munde has urged Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to convene a special cabinet meeting in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on or around September 17 to address the severe drought-like conditions in the Marathwada region.

In a letter to Fadnavis, Munde sought an immediate financial relief package for farmers affected by the monsoon deficit.

A prolonged dry spell during the current Kharif season has severely affected agriculture in the region. According to Munde, Marathwada has received less than 50% of its average seasonal rainfall, leaving standing Kharif crops badly affected and pushing farmers into financial distress. With wells, dams and reservoirs running dry, the region also faces concerns over drinking water availability and shortages of fodder for livestock unless contingency measures are implemented immediately.

Munde pointed out that the state government traditionally marks Marathwada Liberation Day on September 17 with an official flag-hoisting ceremony in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, led by the state leadership. He said the occasion could be used to hold a full cabinet meeting in the city, or the meeting could be convened on an alternative date. He cited the precedent of holding regional cabinet meetings during periods of rural distress.

Munde demanded that the government formally declare drought in Beed and the wider Marathwada region to enable statutory relief measures and loan waivers. He also sought immediate direct financial assistance to compensate for Kharif crop losses and help farmers prepare for the upcoming Rabi season.

He further demanded an emergency plan to ensure drinking water supply through tankers and establish cattle fodder camps.

Munde said several pockets in Vidarbha and North Maharashtra were also facing similar rainfall deficits. He urged the government to hold dedicated cabinet deliberations for these regions and take prompt measures to protect affected farming communities.