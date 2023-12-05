 Photos: Dhananjay Munde, Pankaja Munde Seen Together In Presence of Eknath Shinde, Ajit Pawar & Devendra Fadnavis In Beed
Photos: Dhananjay Munde, Pankaja Munde Seen Together In Presence of Eknath Shinde, Ajit Pawar & Devendra Fadnavis In Beed

The occasion that brought them together was the 'Shasan Aplya Dari' initiative by the Maharashtra government

Aakash SinghUpdated: Tuesday, December 05, 2023, 06:39 PM IST
article-image
(L-R) Pankaja Munde, Dhananjay Munde, Ajit Pawar, Devendra Fadnavis and Eknath Shinde at Shri Kshetra Parali Vaijnath Temple | @Dev_Fadnavis

Political adversaries yet familial cousins, Pankaja Munde and Dhananjay Munde, shared a significant moment on Tuesday alongside Maharashtra's key political figures, including Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and Ajit Pawar, in Beed district.

The occasion that brought them together was the 'Shasan Aplya Dari' initiative by the Maharashtra government. Launched in May 2023, this initiative aims to bring government schemes directly to the common people's doorsteps, simplifying access to various benefits without unnecessary complications.

Their collective visit included paying homage at the memorial site of the late Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) stalwart, Gopinath Munde, in Parli. Sharing his tribute on X (formerly Twitter), Fadnavis expressed reverence, stating, "Paid humble tributes to our leader, Loknete Late Gopinath ji Munde at Gopinath Gad." Echoing this sentiment, the Chief Minister also conveyed his respect for the late leader during their Beed visit for the 'Shasan Aplya Dari' initiative.

Additionally, their unity extended to seeking blessings at the Shri Kshetra Parali Vaijnath Temple, signifying a moment of collective reverence.

