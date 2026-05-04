‘Dhamma Can Guide World To Peace’: Indonesian Monk At Buddha Purnima Gathering In Parbhani | Sourced

Parbhani: A large gathering marked the celebration of Buddha Purnima at Mandkhali Umri on Sunday, where speakers stressed that the teachings of Gautama Buddha can guide the world towards peace in times of rising global tensions.

Renowned Buddhist monk Bhadant Bodhividesh Vajravisudha from Indonesia said the world is moving towards conflict and only Dhamma can prevent turmoil. He said the teachings that spread from India over 2,500 years ago still hold the power to bring peace if followed sincerely.

The programme was organised by Ashray Sevabhavi Sanstha on a 10-acre ground and was attended by thousands of Upasakas and Upasikas. The event began with the inauguration by Bhadant Vajravisudha. Several monks, including Bhadant Dr Upgupt Mahathero, Bhadant Payyaboddhi and Bhadant Moggalayan, were present.

MLA Rajesh Vitekar hoisted the Dhamma flag during the event. Devotees welcomed the Bhikkhu Sangha by showering flowers on the monks.

Addressing the gathering, Vitekar said every person should follow the path shown by Buddha, who preached peace and harmony. He added that in today’s competitive world, people are searching for peace, which can be found through Buddha’s teachings.

Sanstha president Dr Siddharth Hattiambire, Siddharth Bharade, Dr B B Dhutmal, Bhimrao Shingade and other dignitaries were also present at the event.