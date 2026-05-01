Buddha Purnima 2026: Know Correct Date, Significance And Why It Is Celebrated?

Buddha Purnima 2022: Date, significance and importance of the day | Pexels

Buddha Purnima, also known as Vesak, is one of the most sacred festivals in Gautama Buddha’s life and teachings. The day marks the full moon day (Purnima) in the Hindu month of Vaishakha. This auspicious occasion commemorates the birth anniversary of Gautam Buddha. According to tradition, Gautama Buddha was born as Prince Siddhartha in Lumbini (present-day Nepal).

He later renounced his royal life in search of truth and attained enlightenment under the Bodhi tree in Bodh Gaya. His teachings on compassion, non-violence, and the path to liberation laid the foundation of Buddhism, which continues to influence millions worldwide.

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About Buddha Purnima

Buddha Purnima is the most sacred festival in Buddhism which not only celebrates the birth of Gautam Buddha but also the enlightenment (Nirvana) and passing (Parinirvana) of Gautama Buddha on the full moon day of Vaishakha, which usually falls in April or May. It is a time for global reflection, peace, and charity, marked by lighting lamps, visiting temples, and serving the needy.

Significance

The significance of Buddha Purnima lies in reflecting on Buddha’s teachings, especially the Four Noble Truths and the Eightfold Path, which guide individuals towards overcoming suffering and achieving inner peace. Devotees across countries like India, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Thailand, and Myanmar observe the day with deep reverence.

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Celebrations typically include visiting monasteries, offering prayers, chanting scriptures, and participating in meditation sessions. Many followers also perform acts of kindness such as donating food, clothes, and essentials to the needy, reflecting Buddha’s message of compassion and generosity. Temples are beautifully decorated, and processions are organised in several regions.

Who was Lord Buddha?

Gautam Buddha was a spiritual teacher, philosopher, and the founder of Buddhism. After witnessing an old man, a sick man, a corpse, and an ascetic (the Four Sights), he left his wife and child at age 29 to seek truth. At the age of 35, he attained enlightenment under a Bodhi tree in Bodh Gaya, becoming the Buddha.